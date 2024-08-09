NTR Jr's 'Ntrneel' Goes On Floors, To Release On January 9, 2026

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) The makers of star NTR Jr's upcoming tentatively titled film“NTRNeel” on Friday announced that the film, which has gone on floors, will hit the big screen on January 9, next year.

The official account of NTR Arts on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a string of pictures from the muhurat puja, attended by NTR Jr., Prashanth Neel, their families, and producers from NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers.

The tweet read:“The moment we all have been waiting for is here #NTRNeel begins with an auspicious Pooja Ceremony. The DUO is all set to create a MONSTROUS HAVOC at the See you all on his land from January 9th, 2026 Man of Masses @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial”.

The film marks the first collaboration between NTR Jr. and“KGF” director Prashanth Neel. Produced by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film is set to be a grand spectacle.

There are reports claiming actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Other details about the films are under wraps.

NTR Jr., who was last seen on screen in“RRR” by S.S. Rajamouli, is gearing up for the release of“Devara: Part 1”. The film marks actress Janhvi Kapoor's debut in Telugu films.“Devara: Part 1” also stars Saif Ali Khan and Prakash Raj.

The film is an epic action saga set against coastal lands, which briefs about rip-roaring, emotionally charged incidents in the periodic timeline.

The star will also be seen in the second installement of the“War” franchise, where he will be seen locking horns with actor Hrithik Roshan. The film, which marks the actor's Hindi debut, is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Kiara Advani.