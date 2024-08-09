WCM-Q Equips Health Professionals With Mixed-Methods Research Skills

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) hosted a three-day virtual on mixed methods research (MMR) under the title "Learning and Applying Essentials of Mixed Methods Research (MMR)," with the participation of a number of physicians, allied professionals, dentists, nurses, pharmacists, researchers, educators, students, and trainees.

Participants were guided through the key features of well-integrated MMR studies, how to identify and apply them to their own research, and respond effectively to peer-review feedback.

Highlighting the workshop's impact, associate professor of pediatrics and vice-chair of the Institutional Review Board (IRB) at WCM-Q Dr. Khidir said: "Participants had a unique opportunity to learn about MMR concepts and designs and apply some of the concepts through Mixed Methods Treasure Hunt exercises, which led to gaining foundational understanding and practical experience. The positive feedback from attendees underscores the value of such important training, and we look forward to offering similar sessions in the future." She emphasized the importance of MMR in contemporary healthcare research, noting that integrating qualitative and quantitative methods allows for a more nuanced and complete understanding of research findings, ultimately leading to more effective healthcare solutions.

The workshop was accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health's Department of Healthcare Professions - Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

