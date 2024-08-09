Watch GPS, PD, VEEV, MDB, And DELL Today

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Investors have five to watch today. In the retail sector, Gap (GPS) soared by 28.6% to close at a 52-week high. The firm revived its brand, enabling management to raise its full-year guidance.

Gap's CEO, Richard Dickson, said that the company achieved positive comparable sales at all brands.

PagerDuty (PD) is potentially breaking out of a downtrend. The firm earned $0.17 a share (non-GAAP). Its $100 million stock buyback should send PD stock back to $20. Shares closed at $18.97.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) lost 10.27% last Friday. Despite revenue growing by 23.6% Y/Y to $650.35 million, the outlook is disappointing. Q2 revenue of $666 million to $669 million is below consensus estimates. For the year, revenue of up to $2.71 billion trails expectations. VEEV stock typically sells off after posting quarterly results.

MongoDB (MDB) lost one-quarter of its value. The database software firm earned $0.51 a share (non-GAAP). Its outlook is not bright, either. The Q2 and 2025 expectations trail analyst estimates. At a $2.30 EPS (non-GAAP) for 2025, the stock trades at a forward P/E of over 100 times.

Server supplier Dell Technologies (DELL) will try to bounce back after posting weak margins. The firm needs to cut its excess operating expenses this year.

