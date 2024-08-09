BJP Makes Manifesto Committee For J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K unit said on Thursday that the party is prepared for the forthcoming assembly in J&K, announcement of which is at the Election Commission of India's 'discretion'.

BJP as a party is prepared for the next assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, for which the preparations have been started far in advance, J&K BJP general secretary, Sunil Sharma said at a press here.

“Holding elections is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India (ECI), and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) as a political party is prepared to contest elections anytime the poll body makes an announcement,” Sharma said.

The BJP, he said, is busy getting its cadre ready for the democratic exercise well in advance, and that a twelve member poll manifesto committee has also been constituted to solicit the public opinion.

“The twelve-member committee led by Dr. Nirmal Singh, the chairman of the party's manifesto committee, will be drafting the BJP's electoral manifesto in run-up to the assembly elections based on inputs gathered from the ground,” he said.

The exercise, Sharma said, is being carried out to prepare an electoral manifesto based on the aspirations of the people of J&K, and the party manifesto committee will be visiting every district of the UT in this direction.

“J&K Election Affairs Incharge and Union Minister GK Reddy during a meeting in Jammu constituted a twelve-member BJP manifesto committee. The BJP leaders would knock on people's doors to solicit their opinions. We have formed three teams that will reach out to people of all three zones-Central, North, and South Kashmir,” he added.

Making a pro-people election manifesto based on peoples' aspirations is the objective of the exercise, according to the BJP leader. By August 15th, he said the BJP will have the ground report ready and would forward it to the Delhi headquarters.

“People's aspirations and solutions to their issues will be reflected in our manifesto,” he said, adding that individuals who prefer not to come out in person should call 9541903938, a toll-free number.

“We will know the issues of the people and then resolve those issues after forming the government,” Sharma said.

The BJP leader said the party has formed one team each for central Kashmir, north Kashmir, and south Kashmir.

“We will compile a report based on those issues and deliberations which would then be sent to Delhi and give that a shape of the party manifesto. The party has also dedicated a toll-free number and an e-mail address for the people who want to reach out to the party,” he said.