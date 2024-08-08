Back-To-School Bash Providing School Supplies To Kids In Need

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clearwater, FL – On Friday, August 9th from 4:30pm to 7:30pm, the Church of Scientology sponsored Humanitarian Centers on Fort Harrison Avenue are hosting a Back-to-School Bash to provide schoolkids with the necessary items they need for the new school year, starting on August 12th. Families are invited to walk through the Humanitarian centers on N. Fort Harrison Avenue, starting at 500 Cleveland Street to learn about each program while picking up a different school supply. Refreshments will be served and there is no cost to attend.



The Back-to-School Bash is an annual event the Church sponsors to support local children's education by ensuring they have the proper school items needed to facilitate learning. A 2024 survey revealed that parents spend an average of $701 per child on school uniforms, supplies and other specific items needed. Even more shocking is that same study revealed that teachers spend an average of $915 of personal income on their student's school supplies per year.



It can also be noted that not having the proper supplies negatively impacts the student's education. For example, imagine trying to listen to a history lesson for a test at the end of the week, and not have any paper or pencils to take notes on. This reality is more common than one would think.



“At the CCV Center, it's our mission to help the community and work alongside it to make a bigger impact in the lives of those who need it most,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center.“We are happy to provide school supplies for these kids as they are the next generation and it is imperative that they are given every opportunity to succeed. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, 'Today's children will become tomorrow's civilization. Bringing a child into the world today is a little bit like dropping one into a tiger's cage. Children can't handle their environment and they have no real resources. They need love and help to make it.'”



All are welcome to join us on Friday, August 9th for the Back-to-School Bash on N. Fort Harrison Avenue. To RSVP, please contact Tracy Hawkins at 727-316-5309 or ....





About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:



The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email ... for more information about the Center and its facilities.

