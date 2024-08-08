Syrskyi, Cavoli Discuss Strengthening Ukraine's Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, discussed the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defense in a phone call with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, EUCOM Commander General Christopher Cavoli.

That's according to Syrskyi's post on , seen by Ukrinform.

"We are planning directions of cooperation for 2024-2025. Careful planning with the support of Western partners is critical for bleeding the enemy out," Syrskyi emphasized.

"I thanked him for the military assistance provided and voiced our main needs, in particular regarding long-range capabilities and ammunition for them," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

Separate attention was paid to the issue of strengthening the Air Defense Forces.

"Protection of our cities and critical infrastructure is an important priority," Syrskyi underlined.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, held a meeting with the delegation from U.S. Congress to discuss the security situation and Ukraine's defense needs.