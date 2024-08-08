Thursday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Africa is a continent of dynamic change, with significant developments occurring across its diverse nations.



From economic reforms and shifts to technological advancements and environmental challenges, the landscape is continually evolving.



This news roundup provides a snapshot of business, economic, and political news from Africa.

Compensation Demand for the Ethiopian Crash

Ribbeck Law Chartered (RLC), a U.S. law firm, is seeking $58 billion in compensation for the families affected by the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crash.



This amount far exceeds the initial $24.8 billion sought after Boeing's July 24, 2024, guilty plea to fraud charges, with fines set between $243.6 million and $487 million. RLC criticizes the proposed settlement as insufficient.







They emphasize the need for a fine that reflects the severity of the incident and aligns with precedent in corporate fraud cases, aiming to both address the tragedy and deter future negligence.

Madagascar's Economic Growth Forecast

The African Development Bank forecasts Madagascar's economy to grow by 4.5% in 2024 and 5.3% in 2025, continuing its upward trajectory from 4.4% in 2023.



The country's economic growth is bolstered by strategic reforms and global financial restructuring aimed at enhancing structural transformation.



The Bank's 2024 Country Report discusses this growth and highlights the importance of adapting financial systems. These adaptations aim to improve investment conditions and accelerate development.



The report underscores the need for continued dialogue and cooperation among government, private sector, and development partners to maintain this positive momentum.

Somalia Advances Toward Democratic Elections

Somalia's Cabinet has endorsed two pivotal bills that could transform its electoral process by 2026: the "Electoral Bill" and the "Political Parties Bill."



These proposals aim to replace the current clan-based, indirect election system with a direct voting mechanism and establish regulations for political parties' operations.



The changes are designed to enhance transparency and democratic governance, pending parliamentary approval and presidential endorsement.



This step represents a significant move toward realizing democratic elections. It reflects Somalia's commitment to political reform and increased voter engagement in its governance processes.

Death Sentences in the DRC for M23 Leaders

A DRC military court has sentenced Corneille Nangaa, former electoral commission chief, and 25 others to death.



The charges were related to war crimes and insurrection linked to the M23 rebel group. Most sentences were delivered in absentia.



This judgment aims to send a strong deterrent message against rebellion and instability, reflecting a harsh stance on war crimes and treason within the country.



The court's decision underscores the government's resolve to address the ongoing conflicts in the region. It highlights the severity of the offenses and the significant implications for national security and law enforcement.

Sweden Withdraws Development Aid from Mali

Sweden has announced the cessation of its development aid to Mali, totaling $190 million, in response to Mali severing diplomatic ties with Ukraine.



This decision reflects Sweden's position against supporting nations that align with Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine.



The withdrawal was also influenced by deteriorating security conditions in Mali, which prompted the closure of Sweden's embassy in Bamako.



This development signifies a significant shift in international relations and aid strategies, impacted by global political dynamics and security concerns.

Economic Challenges in Ethiopia Despite Reforms

Ethiopia continues to face significant economic challenges despite implementing substantial macroeconomic reforms.



The shift to a market-based exchange rate has led to a steep devaluation of the Ethiopian birr, exacerbating inflation and increasing the cost of living. The government has responded by cracking down on businesses accused of price gouging and hoarding.



These measures aim to stabilize the economy and protect consumers. They reflect the ongoing struggles to balance the impacts of reform with economic stability and public welfare.

Controversy in Algerian Elections

Algeria's election process is marred by controversy, with several opposition candidates barred over alleged irregularities.



Critics have labeled the elections a "farce," pointing to compromised electoral integrity. The judicial council has accused some candidates of corrupt practices, such as buying signatures.



These developments highlight tensions and challenges in Algeria 's political landscape, where the exclusion of candidates threatens the fairness and credibility of the electoral process. This situation could potentially undermine public trust in democratic governance.

Ghana's Coastal Restoration Funding

Ghana has received $155 million from the World Bank to combat coastal degradation. This funding will address severe erosion, flooding, and pollution affecting the coastal regions, impacting approximately 500,000 people annually.



The initiative reflects a broader effort to improve environmental management and enhance the resilience of vulnerable communities against natural disasters.



This financial support highlights the significant challenges faced by coastal areas. It also underscores the crucial role of international funding in addressing environmental and socio-economic issues related to climate change and habitat destruction.

Political Changes in Tunisia Amid Crisis

Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed has appointed Kamel Maddouri as the new Prime Minister, replacing Ahmed Hachani.



This move comes in response to ongoing political and economic crises ahead of the upcoming presidential elections.



This decision aims to stabilize the government during a turbulent period. Maddouri 's leadership is crucial as Tunisia navigates significant challenges, including high inflation and unemployment.



His appointment is pivotal in maintaining governance stability and addressing the socio-economic issues that have fueled public discontent and political instability.

M23 Rebellion Continues Despite Ceasefire in DRC

Despite a ceasefire agreement, the M23 rebel group continues to seize territory in the DRC 's North Kivu province, recently capturing the Nyakakoma fishing enclave.



This ongoing conflict has led to significant displacement and heightened fears among the local population.



The situation underscores the challenges in enforcing peace agreements and the persistent instability in the region.



It raises concerns about the effectiveness of the ceasefire and the potential for continued violence and humanitarian crises.



