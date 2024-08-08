Calling All Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) Investors: Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC To Claim Your Losses
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating the merger between Morphic Holding, Inc. (“Morphic”) (NASDAQ: MORF) and Eli Lilly and Company (“Eli Lilly”) (NYSE: LLY). Investors who purchased Morphic and continue to hold to the present are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/MORF .
Investigation Details
The investigation concerns whether Morphic's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties and failed to provide relevant information to its shareholders before the merger.
Under the terms of the agreement, Morphic Holding shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash per share they own.
What's Next?
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Morphic shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.
There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller
332-239-2660 | ...
MENAFN08082024004107003653ID1108534048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.