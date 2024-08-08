She Leads Oregon 2024: A Heartfelt Thank You To Our Sponsors And Honorees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating Community Leaders Made Possible Through Generous Support

- Julie NowackiSALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As we prepare to celebrate the remarkable women who have made a lasting impact in our communities, She Leads Oregon would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the generous sponsors who have made the 2024 Honoring Event possible. Your support is instrumental in bringing this special event to life, and we are profoundly grateful for your commitment to uplifting and honoring women of faith.Our deepest appreciation goes out to our In-Kind Sponsors:Brewed GritStirring EmbersSalt & LightTwin Tamales5th & ScarletMimi's CupcakesYour contributions have provided the essential elements that will make this evening memorable for all who attend.We also want to recognize our Table Sponsors, whose generous support is helping us cover the costs of this event and ensuring its success:Genesis MediationIt's Your Story to TellConvergent PromotionsCrisis Intervention CoalitionKSMLSkyMedMatthew & Anna MaceiraYour partnership and dedication to our mission are invaluable, and we are honored to have you as part of this important event.As we gather on Friday, August 16, 2024, at The Reed in Salem, OR, we will celebrate the achievements of the following exceptional women, who have made significant contributions to our state:Chairwoman Cheryl Kennedy, Grand Ronde TribeState Chaplain Laurie IrionSenator Kim Thatcher (accepted by Raquel Moore-Green)Marion County Commissioner Danielle BethellRepresentative Shelly Boshart Davis (Not in Attendance)Representative Emily McIntire (Not in Attendance)Representative Tracy CramerRepresentative Lucetta ElmerHer Voice & Jenny Donnelly (Accepted by Rachel Plyer)Allied Brand Collective & Rachelle Andrews ScheeleOne's Purpose & Joni WilkinsonAbigail Hoppe, Miss OregonEvent Details:Date and Time: Friday, August 16, 2024 · 7 - 9:30pm PDTLocation: The Reed, 189 Liberty Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301Tickets: Available by donationJoin us for an evening of inspiration, connection, and celebration as we honor these phenomenal leaders and the positive changes they have brought to our communities. Your presence and support mean the world to us.For more information about the event and to reserve your tickets, please visit Ticket Information .About She Leads OregonShe Leads Oregon is a collective of women united in faith, working to honor, champion, and unify women of influence to bring faith-based solutions to modern-day challenges. We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting one another in our mission to create positive change.

