Blinken: Iraq Obliged To Protect Coalition Military Advisors In Region
8/13/2024 5:15:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani on Tuesday discussed in a phone call Iraq's responsibility to protect Coalition military advisors.
This came during Press Briefing of US Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel adding that the two officials discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to advance stability in the region and the importance of preventing escalation.
The Secretary reiterated the importance of Iraq's responsibility to protect Coalition military advisors.
The Secretary and Prime Minister are "Committed to continue to consult one another on issues in the region and to advance the US-Iraq relationship," added Patel.
The US has increased its significant military presence in the Middle East, after heightening concerns of a potential regional conflict. (end)
