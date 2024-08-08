Motto And Mascots Of World Games Presented In China
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The countdown has begun in the Chinese city of Chengdu - exactly
one year before the opening of the XII World Games. As part of the
countdown ceremony, a press conference was held at which the
mascots of the games and their motto were presented: "Boundless
sport, countless wonders", Azernews reports.
The mascots of the XII World Games are panda Shubao and the
golden snub-nosed monkey Jinzai. The design team used the images of
these two rare animals as a cultural medium to show the image of
Chengdu as an environmentally friendly, warm and friendly city. At
the same time, these mascots urge everyone to take care of animals
and pay attention to the protection of biological diversity, which
corresponds to the concept of environmental protection and
sustainable development of the Games.
Note that the XII World Games will be held in Chengdu from
August 7 to 17, 2025.
MENAFN08082024000195011045ID1108533632
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.