Hockman's Martial Arts Celebrates 35 Years In Columbia, MO

Masters Jeff and Jade Hockman of Hockman's Martial Arts

Master Jade Hockman and Children

Master Jade Hockman during Master's Training at Turtlehead Peak in Las Vegas

Marking Decades of Excellence with Songahm Taekwondo, Krav Maga, and Martial Arts Training for All Ages in Columbia, MO

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hockman's Martial Arts , offering comprehensive classes in Taekwondo , Karate, and Self-Defense in Columbia, MO, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. Founded by brothers Jeff and Jade Hockman, Hockman's Martial Arts has been a pillar of strength, discipline, and community engagement since its inception.Inspired by the iconic movie "The Karate Kid," Jeff and Jade Hockman began their martial arts journey after attending a Taekwondo demonstration. This sparked a passion that led them to establish their first school in Centralia in 1989, attracting over 100 students from surrounding areas, including Paris, Mexico, Sturgeon, Moberly, Hallsville and Columbia.In 1994, the Hockmans opened their first school in Columbia, followed by a second martial arts school in 1995. Today, Hockman's ATA Martial Arts is owned and operated by Master Jade Hockman, a 6th Degree Taekwondo Black Belt, who continues to uphold the school's high standards.**A Tradition of Excellence**Hockman's Martial Arts primarily focuses on Songahm Taekwondo, a traditional martial arts style that evolves continuously incorporating various techniques to develop well-rounded martial artists. The school also offers a standalone adult Krav Maga program, emphasizing practical self-defense skills.Education and continuous improvement are core components of Hockman's curriculum, which is affiliated with the American Taekwondo Association (ATA). The Hockmans' dedication to excellence is reflected in their numerous accolades. Both Jeff and Jade have received state, national, and international awards, consistently ranking in the top 10 globally in their respective divisions. Jade earned the prestigious title of Sparring World Champion in 2010.**Continuing the Mission**Senior Master Jeff Hockman passed away in 2016, but his mission lives on through his brother Jade and the many students whose lives they have influenced.Jade reflects on their journey: "I feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to change people's lives every day while sharing my passion with others for the past 35 years. We teach an art that is for everybody, from a 4-year-old child to a 64-year-old grandparent. Our martial arts training is about helping people improve both physically and mentally, meeting students where they are and helping them reach their goals."Over the years, Hockman's Martial Arts has developed hundreds of black belts, with more than a dozen students earning World Champion titles. At least a dozen former students have gone on to open their own schools, a testament to the profound impact of the Hockmans' teaching.**Building Strong Communities**Hockman's Martial Arts is more than a school; it is a community hub where parents and students alike attest to the strength, confidence, self-control, and life skills they have gained under the guidance of Masters Jeff and Jade Hockman and their staff. The school's commitment to fostering a supportive and empowering environment has made it a respected institution in Columbia.“I feel truly blessed from all the support that mid Missouri has given us over the past 35 years. Our Legacy will continue from the students we have been fortunate to train”, says Master Jade.**About Hockman's Martial Arts**Founded in 1989 by brothers Jeff and Jade Hockman, Hockman's Martial Arts has been a key part of the Columbia community for 35 years. Specializing in Songahm Taekwondo and Krav Maga, the martial arts academy is dedicated to providing high-quality martial arts instruction to students of all ages and skill levels. For more information, visit Hockman's Martial Arts website.

Jade Hockman

Hockman's Martial Arts

