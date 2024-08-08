Families Flock To New Jellystone Park Zion Utah

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Camp-Resort Gearing up for Day and Fall Special Events



“Daycations” Available for Zion-area Visitors

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park location near Zion National Park is quickly becoming a favorite destination for families from Utah, Nevada and beyond. The expansive luxury camping, glamping and RV resort opened Memorial Day weekend and was completely sold out for the Fourth of July.

With more than 75 franchised locations in the U.S. and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment.

Set against a stunning mountain backdrop in Hurricane, Utah, the Jellystone Park location is 30 minutes from Zion National Park, two hours north of Las Vegas and four hours south of Salt Lake City. The first resort of its type in Utah, Jellystone Park Zion welcomes both overnight and day-use guests.

A massive water zone, which features two large swimming pools, multiple giant water slides, a splashground with kiddie slides and a lazy river is the resort's most popular attraction. The water fun doesn't stop there, however. There is a man-made lake complete with a sandy beach and a floating obstacle course.

Kids also can take advantage of a jumping pillow, large playground, gem mining, and a number of sports courts and games. Scheduled activities, including interactions with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo and Cindy Bear keep the fun going all day. Weekend fall and Halloween theme events , foam parties, dance parties, wagon rides, and arts and crafts round out the programming calendar.

“We are thrilled that so many families are already discovering our Jellystone Park,” said Scott Nielson, the local entrepreneur who developed and owns the resort.“As a dad, I just love seeing kids and their parents having so much fun together.” Nielson added that most out-of-town families are visiting from Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, however the park has attracted guests from across the country with some traveled from as far as New York.

The Camp-Resort features luxury glamping cabins that include two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a loft, air-conditioning, a sky deck roof accessible via a spiral staircase, a kitchen, grill, fire ring, Wi-Fi and linens. The sky deck roofs provide breathtaking views of the surrounding sand dunes, canyons and mountains. RVers can take advantage of pull-through and back-in sites, all with full hook-ups and plenty of room as they're built to accommodate today's large rigs.

According to Jellystone Park, late summer and fall are among the most popular times for families to enjoy the outdoors together.“As word about Jellystone Park Zion has spread on social media, reservations are really picking up, but we still have some cabin and RV reservations available in late August, September and October.” Nielson said.

He also said that along with overnight guests, families who are vacationing in the Zion area are taking advantage of the resort's“daycation” options. Daily passes to the location are available and they provide access to all of the property's water attractions, dry attractions, and daily activities. Guests can enhance their stay by renting a poolside cabana or booking a daycation pod which is a mini cabin with air conditioning, a refrigerator, TV, and more so guests can recharge themselves and their devices when they need a break from the sun.

Visit for additional information and to make reservations.

A limited number of preview tours, including complimentary accommodations, are available to qualified journalists, influencers and content creators.

Journalist inquiries:

Influencers and content creators:

Multimedia here:

About Yogi Bear's Jellystone ParkTM Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information please visit . For information on franchising opportunities, please visit .

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & TM Hanna-Barbera (s24)

Contacts:

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

...

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Lindsay Kiesel

...