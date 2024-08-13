Reports Of 2 Maritime Incidents Near Yemen's Hodeidah : UKMTO

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced Tuesday that a ship's captain reported an explosion near the vessel, 63 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, Yemen.

British maritime security firm Ambrey also reported two "close-proximity" explosions 63 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah.

Both Ambrey and the UKMTO said in notes that the vessels and crew are safe and proceeding to their next of call.

On Tuesday, UKMTO added that a ship located 97 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, adding that authorities are investigating the matter.

Since November, the Houthis have been carrying out repeated drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, forcing shipping companies to reroute vessels to take longer, more expensive routes around the southern tip of Africa, raising fears that the Gaza war could spread to the region.



