Welcome To Memphis Supports Tennessee Tourism With Hospitality Job Placement Initiatives

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2024 -- As Tennessee's skyrockets , leading hospitality non-profit Welcome to Memphis is providing support through innovative strategies designed to connect and encourage hospitality professionals. The effort to assist in the growth of hospitality and tourism centers on a local jobs board and industry-specific job fairs. Launched in 2023, the easy-to access jobs board and in-person fairs aim to bridge the gap between hospitality employers and job seekers, and have made a significant impact on the industry over the past year.

"Our focus this year has been to support our Memphis hospitality professionals," said Marcus Cox, Executive Director of Welcome to Memphis. "With the Welcome to Memphis Jobs Initiative, we continue to change the narrative associated with hospitality industry jobs. Our workforce is better informed of the career building opportunities the industry avails to them."

Key highlights of the Welcome to Memphis Job Initiative's first year include:



198 leading hospitality employers in Memphis posted opportunities to the jobs board.

The first of the job fairs, held at Overton Park Shell, attracted 20 employers and more than 200 applicants.

Welcome to Memphis attended five local and regional job fairs to promote the hospitality industry with the DeNeuville Learning Center for Women, University of Memphis, and others.

Sponsorships with major Memphis entities include Memphis Tigers Basketball and Football, Memphis Redbirds, Overton Park Shell, RiverBeat Music Festival, SmokeSlam BBQ Festival, Memphis in May BBQ Festival, and more. Positive feedback from both employers and job seekers, emphasizing the initiative's effectiveness.

"As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of our jobs campaign for the hospitality industry in Memphis, we are proud to have connected countless individuals with fulfilling careers," said Jillian Melton, Training Manager, Welcome to Memphis. "This milestone underscores our commitment to revitalizing the local industry and supporting both job seekers and employers in creating a vibrant and resilient community."

By providing essential tools and resources, the nonprofit aims to support workforce development, drive economic growth, and ensure Memphis remains a premier destination for travelers worldwide. For more information about the online jobs board and other initiatives by Welcome to Memphis, please visit the website .

Welcome to Memphis' mission is to support, train, and recognize the Memphis hospitality workforce. Welcome to Memphis is a subsidiary of Memphis Tourism.

