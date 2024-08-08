Final communiqué from meeting of OIC underscores role of Jordan's Hashemite Kingdom in safeguarding Islamic, Christian holy sites in Jerusalem

(MENAFN) The final communiqué from an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) underscored the historic role of Jordan's Hashemite Kingdom in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. The meeting, held at the ministerial level in Jeddah, emphasized the imperative to uphold the and historical status of these revered sites in Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem).



Central to the statement was the reaffirmation of the Jerusalem Waqf Department's authority, overseen by Jordan's of Awqaf and Holy Affairs, as the sole body entrusted with managing the affairs of the Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif. This responsibility falls within the framework of Jordan's longstanding custodianship over the Holy Places, a role recognized for its historical significance.



The communiqué strongly condemned what it termed as ongoing war crimes, aggression, and genocide perpetrated by Israel, the illegal occupying power, across Gaza, the West Bank, and particularly in Jerusalem. It highlighted the devastating toll of these actions, which over more than 300 days resulted in the deaths and injuries of over 140,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. The Israeli actions were also cited as causing widespread destruction to vital infrastructure and displacing more than two million Palestinians from their homes.



By issuing this statement, the OIC not only reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the sanctity of Jerusalem's holy sites but also condemned Israel's military actions and policies that continue to exacerbate humanitarian crises in Palestinian territories. The meeting's outcomes underscored the urgent need for international efforts to address the humanitarian, legal, and political dimensions of the longstanding conflict in the region.

