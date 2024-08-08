The Georgia Hemp Company Celebrates National CBD Day, August 08, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sympleaf Relax Isolate CBD Oil

Sympleaf Beauty Face Moisturizer

Sympleaf CBD Cool Stick

From the Summer Games to the CrossFit Games, Triathlons to the Playoffs, the Atlanta-Based Brand Continues to Help Exceed Goals

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Georgia Hemp Company and its holistic whole CBD sub-brand Sympleaf Sport CBD continue the momentum of an active year that started with its Green Hat Classic Golf Tournament on the 420 holiday and continues with National CBD Day, Thursday, August 8.

With a wide array of products to suit any need or preference, the Atlanta-born brand features CBD oils, including its NSF Certified for Sport® 1500mg oil in partnership with the Atlanta Braves, edibles, topicals, soaps, beverages, and more. Committed to enhancing wellness through natural solutions since 2017, The Georgia Hemp Company is leading the state of Georgia in providing high-quality hemp and CBD products.

Building on its roster of ambassadors, The Georgia Hemp Company's sporting brand, Sympleaf Sport CBD, is recognizing athletes who implement their products as part of their training and recovery as they strive for goals and make waves in various sports arenas.

Bringing her unrelenting talents to the incredible power of ''jaws,'' the monster wave at the Hava'e pass at the legendary Teahupo'o in Tahiti, Sympleaf Sport Athlete Brisa Hennessy had an impressive run in the 2024 Summer Games, reaching the semifinals and receiving a diploma recognizing her fourth-place finish. Meanwhile, back in the States, Kyra Milligan is gearing up to show her strength in her first CrossFit games-a goal that has finally come to fruition for the heavyweight lifter known as Quads Like Kyra.

Sympleaf Sport also invests in local athletes, supporting brothers Kyle and Brent Pease of The Kyle Pease Foundation . Preparing to return to the Big Island for the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona this year, The Kyle Pease Foundation works to improve the lives of those with disabilities through sports and is raising money to fuel and grow its Inclusive Employment program. Longtime supporters, Sympleaf Sport partners with the nonprofit for special events and donates 20% of its proceeds from each CBD roll-on stick to The Kyle Pease Foundation.

As the sole CBD sponsor of the Braves, there's no better way to celebrate National CBD Day than with Sympleaf Sport's NSF-certified CBD oil. Cheering on Atlanta's hometown heroes as they set their sights on the MLB playoffs, the holistic health brand has partnered with the Braves for the last two seasons, showcasing recovery products to help enhance overall health and improve the quality of life of fans throughout Braves Country. Sympleaf Sport CBD is proud to partner with the team and will be rooting for them throughout their run this season.

With products developed to complement an active lifestyle and designed with athletes in mind, these specific CBD products are exclusively derived from industrial hemp and assist in preventing health challenges by reinforcing the body's endocannabinoid system. Partnering with athletes across the world, Sympleaf Sport CBD continues to dive into the sports marketing arena and ensure athletes of all levels have access to quality CBD products to help them recover their bodies no matter the activity.

To celebrate National CBD Day, The Georgia Hemp Company has several store locations in the greater Atlanta area, including Sandy Springs, Decatur, Woodstock, and Duluth, as well as two new stores in Kennesaw and Abernathy. For more information on The Georgia Hemp Company and its product offerings, visit . Follow The Georgia Hemp Company on Instagram at @theGAHempCo, Twitter at @GeorgiaHempCo, and Facebook at .

