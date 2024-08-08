Chief Of Staff Meets Norwegian State Secretary Of Defence
Chief of Staff of the Qatari armed forces H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabet has met with State Secretary of Defence of the Kingdom of Norway H E Anne Marie Aanerud. During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest as well as military cooperation relations between the two sides and means to enhance and develop them. The meeting was attended by Qatar's non-resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway H E Nadia bint Ahmed Al Shaibi, and a number of senior officers of the Qatari Armed Forces.
