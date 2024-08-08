Alaska Pediatric Specialties Strengths Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alaska Specialties , LLC (APS) will be transitioning physician staffing beginning in October 2024. Dr. Laura Schulz will be leaving Alaska to pursue another opportunity in her home state of Ohio. Dr. Schulz has been with APS since 2019 and has been providing pediatric hematology/oncology care in Alaska since 2005. She has been instrumental in building the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Program in the State of Alaska. We wish her the best on her next adventure with her family.Dr. Emma Cantor will be joining APS October 1, 2024. Dr. Cantor is joining us from the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles where she completed her fellowship in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology. During her time in Los Angeles, Dr. Cantor has also been teaching as a clinical instructor for the Department of Pediatrics, Division of Hematology/Oncology at the University of Southern California. We are excited to welcome Dr. Cantor to the APS team.Dr. Rebecca Weicht will also be joining APS in November 2024. Dr. Weicht currently resides in Anchorage and has spent the past 5 years focusing on providing palliative care services at Providence Alaska Medical Center. She previously provided hematology/oncology services in Alaska, and we are thrilled to have her join our team and provide both palliative care as well as hematology/oncology services to the children of Alaska.The team at APS will continue to provide the same high quality and compassionate care that the children of Alaska deserve. During this transition period, the APS team will facilitate a smooth handover of patients and other clinical responsibilities.Please feel free to reach out to our office at 907-929-7337 should you have any questions or require further information regarding this transition.Alaska Pediatric Specialties is located in Anchorage, Alaska. They provide specialized care for children with cancer, blood disorders, lung conditions, digestive issues, and various surgical needs. Prioritizing your child's health and wellbeing, their expert team works collaboratively to deliver personalized treatment and the best possible outcomes.For media inquiries, please contact:

