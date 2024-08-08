Who is Yohan Poonawalla? Billionaire purchases house worth THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Yohan Poonawalla, the billionaire industrialist known for his extravagant lifestyle, has been making headlines recently. From his recent purchase of the Queen's Range Rover to buying a jaw-dropping mansion for Rs 500 crore, Poonawalla and his wife, Michelle, are living a life of luxury. Their latest newsworthy activities have captured the attention of the and public alike

Poonawalla's latest purchase is not just any car; it's the Queen's Royal Range Rover. This Loire blue beauty with ivory upholstery is a symbol of luxury and historical significance

In a move that has stunned many, Yohan Poonawalla and his wife Michelle have bought a mansion in Cuffe Parade, South Mumbai for a staggering Rs 500 crore

Michelle Poonawalla, Yohan's wife, will play a key role in transforming their new home. Her MYP design studio will oversee the renovation of the mansion

Yohan Poonawalla, born January 15, 1972, is the Chairman of several companies including Poonawalla Engineering Group. His family's business empire spans various sectors

Yohan is related to Adar Poonawalla through their fathers. While Yohan's father is Zavaray Poonawalla, Adar's father is Cyrus Poonawalla. Both are prominent figures

Michelle Poonawalla, an artist with works spanning London and Pune, will bring her artistic vision to the mansion's renovation. Her designs are known for their social engagement