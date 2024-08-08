Serial Killer On The Loose? Nine Women Murdered In Bareilly Over 14 Months; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a troubling development, as many as nine women have been found murdered over the past 14 months in a rural area of Bareilly district, leading to suspect the presence of a serial killer. The murders took place within a 25-kilometer radius, affecting villages under the jurisdiction of two police stations. The victims, all women aged between 45 and 55, were found strangled in fields around noon.

Their clothes were disheveled, but there were no signs of sexual assault, reports said. This similar modus operandi has raised alarm among the investigating officers. UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar confirmed that the police have been investigating these cases for six months.

"Our teams have been investigating this case for six months and have not ruled out the possibility of a serial killer due to the nearly identical modus operandi of the murders," he said.

The recurring pattern of the murders has drawn comparisons to other infamous serial killer cases in India. One of the most recent was Ravinder Kumar, who was arrested in 2015 for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. Kumar later confessed to raping and killing at least 30 more children across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh over an eight-year period. His confessions shocked investigators with their "vivid and accurate" descriptions of his crimes.

As the investigation in Bareilly continues, the police are intensifying efforts to track down the perpetrator and prevent further loss of life. The local communities are on high alert, and authorities are urging residents to report any suspicious activities.

