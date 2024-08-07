(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global outdoor landscape lighting size is estimated to grow by USD 746.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

6.02% during the forecast period.

growing demand for LED lighting for different applications

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rapid advances in in lighting industry. However,

poor performance of led lighting at high temperatures poses a challenge. Key market players include Acuity Brands Inc., ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting, Cast Lighting, Cree Lighting, Eaton Corp. Plc, Current Lighting Solutions LLC, Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Hubbell Inc., Kichler Lighting LLC, Landscape Forms, LSI Industries Inc., Modern Lighting

by Lumens Light and Living, Orbit Lightings, OSRAM Licht AG, Oversea Lighting and Electric (M) Sdn. Bhd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Signify NV, VOLT Lighting, WAC Lighting, and Wipro Lighting. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global outdoor landscape lighting market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies-

View the snapshot of this report

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 746.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting, Cast Lighting, Cree Lighting, Eaton Corp. Plc, Current Lighting Solutions LLC, Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Hubbell Inc., Kichler Lighting LLC, Landscape Forms, LSI Industries Inc., Modern Lighting

by Lumens Light and Living, Orbit Lightings, OSRAM Licht AG, Oversea Lighting and Electric (M) Sdn. Bhd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Signify NV, VOLT Lighting, WAC Lighting, and Wipro Lighting

Market Driver

The global outdoor landscape lighting market is experiencing significant progress in lighting technologies. In the residential segment, CFL, incandescent, and halogen lighting technologies currently lead in revenue generation. However, LED technology is anticipated to take over as the primary revenue contributor in both residential and commercial sectors during the forecast period. Technological advancements are focusing on product enhancements, such as improved efficiency and energy savings. This technological shift will encourage vendors to adapt to customer needs, fostering market growth. LED technology continues to evolve, producing brighter and more affordable LEDs. Research and development are prioritized by market competitors, who are also developing LED devices with enhanced electrical tolerance for home applications. As a result, the global outdoor landscape lighting market is projected to exhibit strong growth throughout the forecast period.



The Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market is thriving, with trends leaning towards wireless technologies and wireless lighting control. LED lights segment leads the industry, while Plasma lamps are being phased out. Street lighting, tunnel lights for highways, and parking lot lighting are in high demand. Commercial buildings, parks, stadiums, and events are key markets. Direct sales and retail sales through hypermarkets and specialty stores dominate. Micro-firms use modern technologies like chip-on-board tech and daylight sensors for control systems. CXOs prioritize energy-efficient LED solutions for business sites, public spaces, and university campuses. Durability is crucial in the outdoor environment, making high-end fixtures popular. Real-time monitoring and energy efficiency are essential. High import duties challenge the market, but stimulating moonlights and underlit hardscapes add value. Wireless control systems enhance the Western culture's emphasis on commercial premises and tourism industry.



Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation -

Book Here!

Market

Challenges



The outdoor landscape lighting market faces a significant challenge due to the temperature sensitivity of LED chips and related products. As LED lights operate on electricity, they generate heat, which negatively impacts their performance. High temperatures decrease LED output at an accelerated rate, reducing their lifespan and efficiency. Traditional lighting sources are not affected by heat in the same way since they emit warm beams. However, the high cost of LED lighting, combined with the need for effective heat management through technologies like heat exchangers, poses a threat to the market's growth during the forecast period. Efficient heat dissipation is crucial to maintain optimal LED performance and ensure a longer product life. The Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market faces several challenges in today's business environment. One major challenge is the adoption of Light-emitting diodes (LED) for energy-efficient lighting solutions. Power grids need upgrading to support increased energy consumption from outdoor lighting. Environmental friendliness is crucial, as businesses strive for sustainability and resource efficiency. Infrastructural development and safety are key concerns for installing lights on driveways, stair railings, and along paths. Security is paramount, with the need for smart lighting systems, sensors, and control. Communication and information technologies are essential for real-time information, productivity, and well-being. However, challenges include negative effects such as light pollution, sky glow, and energy consumption from metropolitan cities' electric lights, cars, streetlamps, buildings, and outdoor billboards. AI, Human Centric Lighting, and Connected lighting are solutions to optimize occupancy, daylight, and safety while minimizing negative impacts. The Internet of Things and Smart City initiatives offer opportunities for energy savings and improved livability.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

Segment Overview



This outdoor landscape lighting market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 ATG 1.2 Underwater



2.1 LED 2.2 Traditional



3.1 Commercial 3.2 Residential



4.1 APAC

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 South America 4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 ATG- The Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market offers a diverse selection of Above-the-ground (ATG) lights for various applications. These lights come in various types such as floodlights, landscape lights, motion sensor lights, spotlights, garden lights, pathway lights, lanterns, moonlights, spread lights, downlighting, shadow lights, wall lights, and deck or step lights. These lights operate on solar and low-voltage energy sources. Key vendors like Alliance Outdoor Lighting, Cree Inc. (Cree), Eaton Corporation Plc (Eaton), Halco Lighting Technologies, WAC Lighting, and Signify NV (Signify) provide an extensive range of outdoor landscape lighting products for ATG applications. Cree offers advanced outdoor landscape lighting products, featuring XLamp LEDs, J Series LEDs, and high-brightness LEDs. Halco Lighting Technologies designs its Sollo brand fixtures for high flexibility and ease of installation, focusing on simple and elegant designs. The ATG segment is expected to adopt LED technology at a moderate rate during the forecast period due to its energy efficiency and long lifecycle. The growing number of outdoor spaces will increase the demand for lighting these areas, positively impacting the growth of the ATG segment in the global outdoor landscape lighting market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market refers to the industry dedicated to providing artificial lighting solutions for enhancing the visual performance of outdoor spaces. Human activity in these areas is a significant factor driving the demand for outdoor lighting. Traditional lighting options, such as incandescent bulbs and conventional bulbs, are being gradually replaced by energy-efficient alternatives like Fluorescent lights, CFL lights, and LED solutions. The landscape lighting industry is evolving with modern landscape lights, daylight sensors, control systems, and chip-on-board technology. The outdoor environment benefits from Energy-efficient lighting systems, which include Smart outdoor lighting for streets, public places, and commercial sites. Renewable energy sources like Solar energy are increasingly being integrated into outdoor lighting systems, making them more sustainable and cost-effective. The market continues to innovate, with a focus on enhancing visual appeal while minimizing energy consumption.

Market Research Overview

The Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market refers to the business of providing artificial lighting solutions for enhancing the visual performance of outdoor spaces. This market caters to various human activities and infrastructural development, focusing on energy-efficient lighting options such as LED lights, which offer long product life, energy savings, and environmental friendliness. The market encompasses a wide range of products, including driveway lights, stair railing lights, post-mounted lanterns, wall lights, gateways, exits, step lights, path lights, and more. The use of these lights extends beyond safety and security, providing real-time information, productivity, well-being, and livability. The market is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and resource-efficient lighting solutions, with the help of modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Human Centric Lighting, and the Internet of Things. However, it's important to note that excessive use of artificial light can have negative effects, such as light pollution and sky glow, particularly in metropolitan cities. The Outdoor Lighting Industry includes various segments, such as LED lights, Plasma lamps, Street lighting, Tunnel lights, and Highways, among others. The market caters to various customers, including businesses, commercial buildings, and modern technologies, with sales channels including direct sales, retail sales, and specialty stores. CXOs and micro-firms are key decision-makers in this industry. The market is continually evolving, with a focus on wireless lighting control and lighting accessories.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



ATG

Underwater

Source



LED

Traditional

End-user



Commercial

Residential

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio