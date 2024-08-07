Families Find Respite At Miracles For Kids 13Th Annual Surf & Paddle Summer Camp

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Volunteers & Kids Win Medals of Courage at The 13th Annual Miracles for Kids Surf & Paddle Summer Camp Held at Bolsa Chica State Beach

Waves of Impact Volunteer Teaches Kids of Miracles for Kids How to Surf

Miracles for Kids Patient, Jayden, Glows with Happiness After Receiving Two Medals for Completing Surf Camp

A Day of Sun, Surf, and Smiles Brings Joy to Critically Ill Children and Their Families

- Josh Harper Co-Founder of Waves of ImpactIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 13th Annual Miracles for Kids“Surf & Paddle” Summer Camp concluded with resounding success, bringing joy and respite to families of critically ill children. Held at Newport Aquatic Center and Bolsa Chica State Beach, the event provided a much-needed break from the daily challenges these families face. Over three days, 73 kids and 24 families attended and enjoyed a variety of activities, including learning to surf and try stand up paddle-boarding, kayaking, outrigger rowing, building sandcastles, playing beach games, and having delicious food from The Stand delivered. The event created a safe, fun, and supportive environment for children, siblings, and parents alike.On July 11 and July 17, the children of Miracles for Kids and their families experienced the thrill of paddle-boarding and outrigger rowing at Newport Aquatic Center. Seasoned volunteers ensured everyone had a safe and enjoyable time on the water. Smiles and laughter filled the air as kids paddled and played on the aqua playground at Newport Dunes, creating unforgettable memories. On August 2, the camp moved to Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, where participants learned to surf under the guidance of expert volunteers from Waves of Impact . The beach was filled with joy as children conquered the waves, built sandcastles, watched dolphins, and played games like beach volleyball or soccer. The summer day was a resounding success creating a sense of normalcy and happiness often missing in their daily lives.The Surf & Paddle Summer Camp provided a unique opportunity for families dealing with life-threatening illnesses to come together and enjoy a free, carefree day at the beach with shaded tents, chairs, toys, and food all provided. Parents had a chance to relax, siblings felt special, and child patients experienced the simple joy of being kids.“Seeing the smiles on the faces of these children and their families reminds us why we do what we do,” said Autumn Strier, Co-Founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids.“This camp is about more than just a day at the beach; it's about creating lasting memories and providing much-needed respite for these incredible families.”The event would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors such as The Stand for providing delicious meals, Perricone Farms for refreshing snacks and beverages, Manna Kadar Cosmetics for thoughtful gifts, Old Navy for beach gear, Waves of Impact for their exceptional volunteer efforts, Sand Castle Kit for orchestrating the building of a huge custom sandcastle that took four hours to craft, Marmar Sikka for beach bags filled with sand toys, towels, and other items, and Artemis volunteer group for their unwavering support and enthusiasm.“Being a part of this Miracles for Kids Surf and Paddle Camp and helping these kids experience the ocean's healing power is truly rewarding,” said Josh Harper Co-Founder of Waves of Impact.“It's amazing to see their confidence grow as they catch their first wave or paddle out for the first time.” Waves of Impact is a volunteer organization offering free surf camps dedicated to providing access to the therapeutic power of the ocean.If your family is battling bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression from fighting for your child's life, visit MiraclesForKids to learn more.# # #About Miracles for KidsMiracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launched in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2023, 82 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families of kids in treatment at CHOC Children's, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children's, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Phoenix Children's Hospital, and Children's Medical Center Dallas. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.

Tracy Keyser

P2R Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube