QAF President Confirms Barshim's Readiness For High Jump Competition Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of the Qatar Athletics Federation, Mohammed Issa Al Fadala, has confirmed that the injury sustained by Qatari Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim during the high jump competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is not serious.

In a statement on the official Qatar Athletics Federation account, Al Fadala reassured that Barshim will be fully prepared to compete in the high jump final on Saturday.

The injury is minor and will not prevent him from participating in the final, Al Fadala said.

Barshim experienced a muscle strain during his high jump attempt today. Despite this, the Olympic high jump champion, who has won three Olympic medals overall, aims to defend his gold medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Barshim finished third in the preliminary round, successfully clearing heights of 2.15 meters, 2.20 meters, and 2.27 meters.