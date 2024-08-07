Kongsberg Geospatial's Terralens Powers ASRC Federal's Itacsit Mission Software Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kongsberg Geospatial's TerraLens powers ASRC Federal's iTACSIT software, offering advanced 2D/3D visualization and decision support.

- Jordan Freed, President of Kongsberg GeospatialOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kongsberg Geospatial is proud to announce that its industry-leading TerraLens real-time geospatial software development kit (SDK) is the core powering ASRC Federal's new advanced mission software solutions. These capabilities are being showcased at the Space & Missile Defense (SMD) Symposium, held from August 6-8, 2024.TerraLens: The Backbone of Advanced Geospatial Visualization:TerraLens provides the foundational technology for ASRC Federal's iTACSIT product, delivering exceptional 2D/3D visualization of real-time tactical situations. Key features and benefits of TerraLens include:. High-Definition 2D/3D Visualization: TerraLens enables the rendering of intricate real-time tactical scenarios with high-definition maps and overlays, ensuring critical mission data is presented with unparalleled clarity.. Georeferenced Display: The SDK supports georeferenced display of tracks, graphics, and maps, providing precise and contextually relevant visual information essential for mission success.. Multitouch Support: TerraLens enhances user interaction through robust multitouch gesture support, allowing for intuitive control and manipulation of geospatial data.. Real-Time Data Integration: TerraLens supports real-time display of tracks using various symbology sets, including Color NTDS and 2525B, ensuring timely and accurate situational awareness.. Customizable Views: The SDK offers configurable 2D/3D views and split-screen options, enabling users to tailor their display to meet specific operational needs.. Integrated Decision Aids: TerraLens includes built-in operator decision aids such as Compass Rose (2D/3D), Four whiskey grid, and range rings, enhancing decision-making capabilities.Seamless Integration and Flexibility:The integration of TerraLens within ASRC Federal's iTACSIT product is facilitated by a comprehensive technology stack that includes the Qt cross-platform application development framework and SQLite for relational database management. The plugin-based architecture of iTACSIT allows for seamless integration with domain systems, providing custom plugins and engineering support tailored to meet specific operational requirements. Additionally, TerraLens is fielded and certified in Aegis Naval programs, underscoring its proven reliability and effectiveness in high-stakes defense environments.We are excited to continue our long-standing collaboration with ASRC Federal, providing TerraLens as the heart of their iTACSIT product, building on the success of the Aegis platform,” said Jordan Freed, President of Kongsberg Geospatial. "Our SDK provides the real-time geospatial visualization and decision support tools crucial for modern defense and space operations.Experience TerraLens at the SMD Symposium:Attendees of the SMD Symposium are invited to visit ASRC Federal's display to experience firsthand the capabilities of TerraLens within the iTACSIT product.For more information about TerraLens and how it can enhance your mission software solutions, please contact us at ....About ASRC Federal:ASRC Federal provides innovative technology solutions for defense, space, and federal civilian agencies. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on mission success, ASRC Federal delivers advanced capabilities that drive operational performance and mission outcomes.Media Contact:Bruce HeinrichEmail: ...Phone: (856) 291-2214About Kongsberg Geospatial:Kongsberg Geospatial develops precision real-time software for mapping, geospatial visualization, and situational awareness. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Kongsberg Geospatial provides critical tools for defense, aerospace, and other high-performance applications.

