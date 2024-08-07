ACCP Position Statement: Unregulated Psychotropic Products
The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) published
a recent Position Paper entitled " Unregulated Psychotropic Products . " Unregulated psychotropics, not approved by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) yet widely available and used to induce euphoria and relaxation, pose significant public health risks like addiction, overdose and death. Despite their illegal status, they
are available in various forms like pills, powders and extracts at many over-the-counter establishments, gas stations and online websites, leading to their misuse and addiction. Kratom, tianeptine and phenibut are three commonly misused and unregulated psychotropics discussed in this paper, explaining their origins, forms of availability, marketing strategies involved, and opioid-like
effects based on their pharmacological drug receptor interactions. These interactions lead to serious harm, causing various mild to severe adverse events such as seizures, tremors, impaired cognition, anxiety and deaths from overdose and misuse. This position statement emphasizes the significant health risks and the need for caution with products being misrepresented as dietary ingredients or herbal supplements. It also outlines the existing regulatory measures taken by the US FDA and additional necessary steps to limit the availability of these unregulated
ACCP urges business establishments to stop selling these unsafe and unregulated psychotropic products.
