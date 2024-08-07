Russian Army Concentrates Forces And Equipment In Vovchansk Area - Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the week, the Russian forces have intensified shelling in the operational zone of the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Grouping. The enemy is increasing its military presence in the area of Vovchansk.

"Over the past day, 517 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukraine's defenders were recorded. The enemy is using artillery, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems to strike at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which may indicate the enemy's intention to launch active assault operations," the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Grouping's press service posted on Telegram .

As noted, the highest intensity is observed in the area of Vovchansk. According to intelligence, the Russian occupation forces are increasing their military presence, conducting preparatory activities, concentrating forces and equipment in the area.

The intensification of shelling in the Kharkiv sector requires due attention, the press service stressed.

"Despite the threat from the enemy, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are ready to repel any offensive... Our defense remains strong and ready for any challenges," the post reads.

The press service noted that the support from international partners, who supply Ukraine with modern weapons and military equipment, contributes to the capacity to impede the advancement of the occupiers.

As Ukrinform reported, nine combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv region over the past day.