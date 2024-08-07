American Democrats confirms Harris-Walz ticket for upcoming election

(MENAFN) In a significant development for the 2024 presidential race, the Party has officially confirmed Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as their ticket for the upcoming election. The announcement comes two weeks ahead of the party’s convention and follows a day of leaks about Walz’s selection.



The nomination of Walz was revealed prematurely on Tuesday, disappointing those who had advocated for Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as Harris’s running mate. Harris took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her excitement about Walz joining her campaign. "I am proud to announce that I’ve asked Tim Walz to be my running mate," Harris wrote. She highlighted Walz’s diverse background as a governor, coach, teacher, and veteran, emphasizing his commitment to working families. She concluded with a call to action: "Now let’s get to work."



Governor Walz expressed his gratitude for the nomination, calling it "the honor of a lifetime" to join Harris on the ticket. "Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible," Walz said. He likened the moment to the excitement of the first day of school, and encouraged the team to move forward with enthusiasm.



President Joe Biden, who recently stepped aside from the campaign to support Harris, endorsed the choice of Walz. On his personal X account, Biden praised Walz as a “strong, principled, and effective leader” and noted his distinction as the highest-ranking enlisted soldier ever to serve in the US Congress. Biden asserted that the Harris-Walz ticket represents a commitment to maintaining America’s leadership role on the global stage.



Former President Barack Obama also voiced his support for the Harris-Walz pairing, further solidifying the ticket’s standing within the Democratic Party. With these endorsements and the formal announcement, the Harris-Walz team is set to campaign aggressively as they prepare for the general election.

