(MENAFN) On Wednesday, in Belfast reported the arrest of three suspects following recent violent incidents in Northern Ireland's capital. The came after a car was hijacked by masked individuals on Tuesday evening and deliberately driven into the front of a business, causing only minor damage to the building. The three men, aged 26, 28, and 41, are in custody and face charges including criminal damage.



The violence erupted on Monday night, when rioters threw petrol bombs, bottles, and bricks at police officers. The unrest was part of a broader series of protests across the UK that have intensified over the past week. A large crowd, estimated to be over 200 people, gathered outside the Islamic Center in Belfast, prompting a significant police response. Riot police and drones were deployed, and the police used Attenuating Energy Projectiles to control the rioters.



The unrest was largely driven by loyalists who oppose Irish nationalists advocating for the unification of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. This violence comes amid a broader wave of far-right riots across the UK, characterized by racist and Islamophobic rhetoric targeting Muslims, minority groups, and migrants. The riots were exacerbated by misinformation circulating online, falsely claiming that a suspect arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Southport, England, was a Muslim asylum seeker.



The stabbing incident, which occurred last week, resulted in the tragic deaths of three young girls and critically injured five other children who were attending a dance class. The false claims about the suspect fueled the ongoing violence, highlighting the severe impact of misinformation on community relations and public safety.

