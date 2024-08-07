Qatar Museums Announces Call For Papers For Upcoming ICOM Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Museums, in association with the International Council of Museums - National Committee for Qatar (ICOM Qatar), the International Council of Museums (ICOM), the International Committee for Museology (ICOFOM), and the ICOM-Arab Regional Alliance, is delighted to invite submissions of paper abstracts for an upcoming titled“The Future of Museums and Museology Practices in a Changing World.”

The conference will be held from December 1-3, 2024, at the National Museum of Qatar.

The conference aims to engage the youth in vital discussions and decision-making processes, underscoring the essential role of museums in addressing climate change and promoting diverse narratives. It will explore museology practices across the Arab region, focusing on sustainability, innovation, and educational models. Topics will include the use of new technologies, co-curation, balancing historical perspectives, and sharing intergenerational knowledge. The event aims to promote a sustainable museum sector, aligned with the United Nations Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The conference will explore several themes, including Good Practices in Museum Training and Education, which will examine diverse skill sets, educational models, and partnerships to foster a robust network of museum professionals in the region. Additionally, it will focus on Resilience and Accessibility in Museums, tackling global challenges, enhancing accessibility, and highlighting successful projects aligned with the UN's Agenda 2030 and SDGs. Lastly, the conference will address Technology and Innovation in Museums, aiming to enrich visitor experiences through cutting-edge museum technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence.

The conference encourages participation from ICOM members, experts in museums and heritage, individuals interested in museology research, representatives from civil society, and stakeholders from the private sector to submit their abstracts.

Please submit your contribution proposal using the following link by 15th August 2024:

This initiative is launched in collaboration with the International Council of Museums (ICOM), an esteemed international non-governmental organization founded in 1946. ICOM is dedicated to the promotion, management, and protection of cultural and museum heritage worldwide.