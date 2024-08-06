Brazil Triumphs Over Spain, Eyes Olympic Gold in Women's Football

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's women's team outshined Spain in a 4-2 victory at Stade Vélodrome, securing their spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic final.



Despite missing star player Marta, Brazil demonstrated formidable skill, marking a return to the medal match after 16 years.



The semifinal clash set Brazil up against the United States, who narrowly defeated Germany 1-0.



The Brazilian team entered as underdogs, having advanced from the group stage with assistance from the USA.



They continued to defy expectations by defeating favored France 1-0 in the quarters, highlighted by an intense finale featuring 18 minutes of added time.



This match marks Brazil's third Olympic final appearance since women's football became an Olympic sport.







The upcoming final against the USA is charged with a desire for redemption, echoing the dramatic losses in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 where Brazil finished second.



Facing Spain, Brazil contended without several key players, including Marta, sidelined due to a suspension.



The match began with an unexpected own goal from Spain, setting Brazil ahead early. The team capitalized on this lead, maintaining dominance through the first half.



Spain attempted to reclaim control but failed to break through Brazil's robust defense and quick counter-attacks.



In the second half, Brazil continued to press, exploiting Spain's defensive gaps.



Spain adjusted their strategy with substitutions, enhancing their attack, but Brazil countered effectively.



Goals from Gabi Portilho and Adriana further solidified Brazil's lead. Lorena, Brazil's goalkeeper, ensured the victory with critical saves against Spain's late attempts.



