Bula Dallas! Fiji Airways Announces Direct Service Between Fiji And Dallas*

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fiji Airways' new route will connect travellers with an additional 247 destinations through one of the busiest hubs in the world.

NADI, Fiji, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Fiji Airways has announced the first ever non-stop flights between Nadi, Fiji, and one of the busiest travel hubs in the world, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, USA commencing in December 2024*.

The new non-stop 13-hour service will operate three times per week every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday utilising Fiji Airways' state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 XWB aircraft. The aircraft will feature 301 economy class seats, which recently won Best Economy Class in Australia and Pacific at the SKYTRAX World Airline Awards 2024, and 33 business class lie-flat, all aisle access seats.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart on 10th December 2024, with special introductory fares now available for purchase on the Fiji Airways website at fijiairways.

Speaking on the new route, Fiji Airways Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Andre Viljoen said "Introducing a direct service between Fiji and Dallas is a really exciting milestone for Fiji Airways, as we continue to increase Fiji's connectivity with the United States and beyond offering our guests more convenient travel options."

The new service to Dallas will complement various other initiatives announced by the airline recently, including its plans to join the American Airlines'

AAdvantage® loyalty program in the coming year and becoming the 15th full-member of the one world alliance in 2025. When flying with Fiji Airways, American Airlines AAdvantage® and one world members will soon be able to earn and burn frequent flyer miles, and earn status credits, further enhancing the airline's offering in terms of connectivity and loyalty.

"The Fiji-Dallas service will make it easier than ever for North Americans and AAdvantage members to holiday in the South Pacific, adding more than 1,000 seats a week from North America to the pristine shores of Fiji," said Viljoen.

"Your holiday starts the moment you step on board Fiji Airways. Travelers can expect award-winning service and warm Fijian hospitality in the comfort of our modern A350 aircraft with lie-flat Business Class seats and increased space in economy. After an overnight flight, Americans can wake up in paradise and explore the beautiful 333 islands that our nation has to offer," Viljoen added.

To celebrate the announcement, Fiji Airways has launched special introductory return airfares from selected points in Texas to Nadi, Fiji, starting from just USD699. The airline has also launched airfares from Dallas to Fiji Airways points in Australia and New Zealand starting from USD899. Fares are now available for purchase on the Fiji Airways website at fijiairways or via your preferred travel agent (terms and conditions apply – see website for details).

Fijian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics, Hon Professor Biman Prasad,,

expressed his enthusiasm for the announcement, stating "Fiji Airways' new direct route to Dallas is an exciting development for Fiji and will help pave the way for expanded opportunities in tourism and trade between our two nations."

Dallas marks Fiji Airways' 24th international direct route and will be the fifth North American port serviced by the airline, along with Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu and Vancouver.

* Flights to, from or via Dallas are subject to US Government regulatory approvals.

-ENDS-

Images can be downloaded from here.



About Fiji Airways : Founded in 1951, the Fiji Airways airline group comprises Fiji Airways, Fiji's international airline, and its wholly-owned domestic and regional subsidiary, Fiji Link. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 70 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 2000 employees, and earned revenues of over FJD$1.7 billion (USD $770m) in 2023. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit for more information.

SOURCE Fiji Airways