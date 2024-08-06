Russia's Tourist Boom: Foreign Arrivals Surge 42.4% In 1H 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russia's is experiencing a surge in foreign visitors, with the number of international tourists staying in hotels and other collective accommodation soaring 42.4% in the first half of 2024 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Overall, 38.8 million tourists stayed in hotels, hostels, and other accommodation in the first six months of the year, marking an 11.8% increase from the previous year, the of Economic Development said, citing Rosstat data.

“The tourism continues to grow steadily,” said Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Vakhrukov.“We support it within the framework of the national project 'Tourism and Hospitality Industry'. This year we continue the programme of preferential lending for large investment projects, the total portfolio of which has reached 1.3 trillion rubles.”

The number of foreign tourists reached 1.8 million in the first half of 2024, according to TV BRICS .

Experts have noted a consistent increase in tourist arrivals from the Persian Gulf countries and the Asia-Pacific region.

Last year, Russia welcomed a record 83.6 million tourists, a 14.3% increase compared to 2022. The country also expanded its hotel capacity by nearly 60,000 rooms.