Haryana Announces 20 Pc Hike In Commission For Arthiyas’ For Paddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 6 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini announced on Tuesday that the commission for 'arthiyas' (middlemen) for paddy has been increased by 20 per cent from Rs 45.88 to Rs 55 per quintal.

He said the would compensate for the losses incurred by the 'arthiyas' due to wheat shortage. For this, he announced compensation of approximately Rs 12 crore.

The Chief Minister made these announcements while addressing a meeting with members of the representatives of the Haryana State Grain Arthiya Association and Haryana Rice Millers and Dealers Association at his residence.

During the meeting, the issue of wheat shortage was raised by the 'arthiyas. They apprised the Chief Minister that since 1966 no government has ever compensated for this shortage, which averages around 0.20 per cent every year.“The shortage in the previous Rabi season was 0.28 per cent.

Responding to this demand, the CM said the government would compensate for the increased shortage of 0.08 per cent.“The government will cover the Rs 12 crore loss due to this shortage.”

He said the last date for delivering rice to the FCI for 2023-24 was June 30. Those who delivered by this date have been given a Rs 10 bonus by the government. Some millers faced issues due to storage shortage, therefore the government has decided to extend the last date to August 31.

The Haryana government will provide a Rs 10 bonus for rice distributed in July and August.

The Chief Minister said as part of making the state stray cattle-free, Rs 600 per cow and Rs 800 per bull would be paid immediately to bring stray cattle to their gaushalas. (cow shelters)