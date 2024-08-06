Hilco Real Estate Announces Major Expansion In Receivership Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As well-regarded veteran Matthew Mason joins the firm

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco (HRE) is announcing the significant expansion of its Real Estate receivership practice. The arrival of Matthew Mason as Senior Vice President marks a pivotal moment in this expansion, promising exciting growth and enhanced capabilities for HRE.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the Receivership group at HRE," said Neil Aaronson, Chief Executive Officer at Hilco Real Estate. Aaronson continued, "With Matt's extensive industry expertise and proven track record, we are confident that he and his team will offer a tremendous resource to our clients, securing, maintaining and right-sizing operations for individual real estate assets and portfolios."

HRE is recognized for its specialized receivership services, providing stakeholders of commercial real estate with unmatched expertise and a full suite of support. The addition of Mason is not just a continuation but a significant amplification of HRE's commitment to delivering unparalleled value and success for our clients.

Matt Mason brings 24 years of experience in real estate and fiduciary services and joins HRE at a time of promising growth. His background includes assisting institutional clients, lenders, and private investors with distressed real estate and serving as a court-appointed Receiver for over 200 retail, office, multifamily, industrial, hotel, and mixed-use projects. His extensive experience includes managing a portfolio of 375+ properties totaling 50 million square feet and valued at $2.5 billion across the US. He has been a national advisor to retailers, businesses, lenders, and investors on real estate optimization and value creation strategies. His significant experience with redevelopments, acquisitions, dispositions, and lease negotiations has resulted in 15 million square feet of lease transactions valued at over $1 billion. Recognized as an expert witness in real estate and valuation disputes, Mason's resume includes the redevelopment and disposition of a 1.1 million square foot, 40-acre national headquarters building and oversight of real estate operations for a 3,000+ retail store portfolio.

Mason's leadership and expertise are set to position Hilco's receivership practice as the industry leader, supported by his team of experienced professionals who are joining him at Hilco, including:



Robert Jones: With 20 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, Jones leverages his expertise in asset management, property management, leasing, negotiation and disposition to maximize the value of distressed commercial properties.

Spencer Ruberti: Ruberti has more than 15 years of experience in commercial real estate, specializing in distressed assets and court-appointed receiverships. Andrew Streeter: Streeter specializes in asset management of distressed assets through the takeover and disposition process.

Mason said : "I am thrilled to be joining the industry-leading Hilco Real Estate team. This fantastic opportunity allows me to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in the field and contribute to our shared success. I look forward to bringing my expertise and passion to such a distinguished organization."

Hilco Real Estate's commitment to innovation and excellence in receivership services is further underscored by Mason's appointment. HRE's receivership practice will be offering new and expanded service offerings aimed at continuing to provide exceptional results for clients. Contact Matt Mason at [email protected] to learn more about his team's partnership with HRE and their range of tailored receivership services.

About Hilco Real Estate: Hilco Real Estate ( ) is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). Hilco Real Estate is a national provider of strategic real estate repositioning and disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, Hilco Real Estate uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, Hilco Real Estate exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

Hilco Real Estate is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global ( ), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, advisory, and capital solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

