Fungicides China Monthly Intelligence

In May, the fungicide was generally stable with a slightly weak trend. Most of the product prices levelled from last month, with an average MoM decline of 0.16% and a YoY decrease of 11.71%. Part varieties witnessed an uptick in price, as producers restricted their production and depleted the inventory, leading to a tight supply. Among them, azoxystrobin TC saw a low market inventory and tight spot supplies, while the downstream demand was weak, together resulting in a slight uptick in price from decline. In the upstream, the ex-works prices of key fungicide raw materials rose across the board except 1,2,4-triazole, due to part producers' equipment maintenance that led to a short supply.

In terms of company dynamics, Inner Mongolia Zhonggao's 4,500 t/a high-efficiency pesticide TC project was publicised for file record, aiming to build production lines for 500 t/a prothioconazole TC, 500 t/a trifloxystrobin TC, 500 t/a fluxapyroxad TC, 1,500 t/a cyantraniliprole TC, 500 t/a pinoxaden TC and 1,000 t/a pyroxasulfone TC. Jiangsu Youjia planned to construct 200 t/a clofentezine TC, 1,000 t/a metiram TC, 1,000 t/a zineb TC, 1,000 t/a propineb TC, 1,700 t/a pesticide formulations and 11,640 t/a by-products. Compared to April, the fungicide TC output grew a bit in May. Despite some TC products being in short supply, most production facilities were kept at a subdued capacity.

As for policy, seven departments of Ningxia issued the Implementation Plan for Promoting Large-scale Equipment Renewal and Transformation in the Industrial Field of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, which aimed to thoroughly inspect and eliminate outdated equipment with high energy consumption and high emissions, and to promote the application of energy-saving and environment-friendly equipment in key energy-consuming industries and critical links.

With regard to registration, ICAMA publicised the fourth batch of pesticides to be approved, with 69 fungicides on the list. SC stood out as the popular form, and most of the fungicides featured low toxicity.

Concerning disease, as of 8 May, the cumulate occurrence area of wheat diseases in Shaanxi Province reached 520,027 ha, with that of stripe rust, scab, crown rot and sheath blight increasing compared to the same period of the prior year.

On the trade front, China's fungicide formulation exports soared to 18,096.69 tonnes in April, up 63.30% YoY, despite a 25.32% YoY price drop. Imports also rose, reaching 3,304.09 tonnes, a YoY growth of 31.94%, but faced a steeper 41.82% YoY price decline.

June 2024 Report for Example of Monthly Intelligence



Headline

Editor's note

Market analysis

Trifloxystrobin TC price slips in June

Most fungicide TC prices stabilise and tricyclazole TC price rebounds in June

Fungicide raw material costs increase in June

Company and supply

Jiangsu Chengyang to build fungicide TC expansion project

Liaoning Zhonghui's tebuconazole intermediate production line accepted

Early June sees rise in fungicide production and prochloraz TC supply normalisation

Policy

Action plan of energy conservation and carbon reduction for 2024-2025 issued

Registration

June to see 31 fungicides approved

Disease

Early rice to see heavy diseases nationwide in 2024

Trade analysis

China's fungicide formulation export surges in April and May

Brief news

Shangyu Xinyinbang's prothioconazole TC registered in Brazil

Guangdong Hekang to build 3,000 t/a prothioconazole TC production line

Five new pesticide products obtain registration in June

Shijiazhuang Shentai to construct 1,500 t/a fosthiazate and 300 t/a boscalid TC project

Shaanxi Microbe to construct 1,200 t/a biopesticide and biological intermediates production lines

Guangdong to see heavy sheath blight in June

Gansu Yinglong to build 3,380 t/a fungicide project

Jiangsu Flag to build new green pesticide R&D centre

China issues action plan for soil pollution control

Hunan Haili and Moga Biotechnology enter into strategic cooperation

Price update

Ex-works prices of main fungicides in China, 8 June, 2024

Shanghai Port prices of main fungicides in China, 8 June, 2024 FOB Shanghai prices of main fungicides in China, 8 June, 2024

