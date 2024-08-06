Raffles Udaipur's Long Bar Wins Best Cocktail Bar At Delicious Dining Awards By Travel + Leisure India And South Asia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 2024 – Raffles Udaipur proudly announces that its iconic Long Bar has been honored with the prestigious Best Cocktail Bar award at the Delicious Dining Awards by + Leisure India and South Asia. This accolade is a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship and innovative spirit that define the Long Bar experience.



Raffles Udaipur, set on a serene private island in Udai Sagar Lake surrounded by the magnificent Aravalli Hills, offers a luxurious retreat that seamlessly blends timeless elegance with contemporary comforts. Guests can indulge in a range of world-class amenities, including the exquisite Sawai Kitchen, the serene Raffles Spa, and the beautifully landscaped gardens.



The Long Bar at Raffles Udaipur is renowned for its sophisticated ambiance and an extensive menu of meticulously crafted cocktails. The bar\'s signature drink, the Udaipur Sling, is a refreshing blend of local flavors and premium spirits, embodying the essence of Raffles\' legendary service and attention to detail. An Indian take on the legendary Singapore Sling from Raffles Singapore, this cocktail has become a favorite among guests, offering a taste of the region\'s rich heritage with a modern twist.



Mr. Rajesh Namby, General Manager of Raffles Udaipur, expressed his delight on this achievement: \"We are immensely proud to receive the Best Cocktail Bar award from Travel + Leisure India and South Asia. The Long Bar is a cornerstone of our gastronomic offerings, and this recognition highlights our commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and bespoke experiences to our guests. Our talented mixologists at the Long Bar continually push the boundaries of creativity, ensuring every cocktail is a masterpiece.\"



Winning the Best Cocktail Bar award is a significant milestone for Raffles Udaipur, reflecting its dedication to excellence in hospitality. The Long Bar continues to be a symbol of the hotel\'s commitment to offering unique and memorable experiences, making Raffles Udaipur a must-visit destination for discerning travelers.



About Raffles Udaipur



Located in the romantic and historic city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, the hotel is reminiscent of a grand country estate that brings a private oasis experience on an island. Set in the midst of Udai Sagar Lake that is home to migratory birds and bountiful flora and fauna Raffles Udaipur, with its evocative experiences gives a reason to discover the city of Udaipur, anew. A scenic 20-minute drive from the airport, followed by a gentle and calming boat ride, transports guests from the real world to the surreal. The 101 rooms and suites offer unhindered, breath-taking views of the lake and captivating sunsets. Bespoke dining venues and programs offer unparalleled gastronomy. The leisurely romantic walks in the outdoor spaces are serene, making it a haven for travellers who are on a constant quest of peace and rejuvenation. Legendary Raffles service coupled with discrete and charming promises to make guests in residence feel the extraordinary emotional wellbeing that the brand is committed to.



About Raffles



Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles\' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles\' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

