Bangladesh Unrest: Ex-Foreign Minister Mohammed Hasan Mahmud Arrested At Dhaka Airport

Bangladesh Unrest: Ex-Foreign Minister Mohammed Hasan Mahmud Arrested At Dhaka Airport


8/6/2024 9:00:15 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) #BREAKING: Former Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Mohammed Hasan Mahmud has been arrested at the Dhaka International Airport while he was trying to leave the country.

AsiaNet News

