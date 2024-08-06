Bangladesh Unrest: Ex-Foreign Minister Mohammed Hasan Mahmud Arrested At Dhaka Airport
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) #BREAKING: Former Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Mohammed Hasan Mahmud has been arrested at the Dhaka International Airport while he was trying to leave the country.
MENAFN06082024007385015968ID1108522371
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.