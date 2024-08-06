Bangladesh Unrest: Ex-Foreign Minister Mohammed Hasan Mahmud Arrested At Dhaka Airport

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) #BREAKING: Former Foreign of Bangladesh Mohammed Hasan Mahmud has been arrested at the Dhaka International Airport while he was trying to leave the country.

