THIS Is WORST Asian Currency; Check 6 Other Currencies Exchange Rate
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Rupee is the worst performing Asian currency. Let's check out the exchange rates of 6 Asian currencies with respect to the US dollar
Indian Rupee exchange rate is INR 83.93/ 1 US $
Japanese Yen exchange rate is
145.8050 JPY/ 1 US $
Owing to the political turmoil in the country, taka might fall further.
1 USD = 116.22 BDT is the current exchange rate
The exchange rate of the Chinese Yuan is currently placed at 7.16945 CNY/ 1 USD
It is one of the best performing Asian currencies. The exchange rate stands at 1 Omani rial = 2.60 USD
Currency of Bahrain stands strong with an exhange rate of 1 BHD = 2.65 USD
