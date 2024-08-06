THIS is WORST Asian currency; check 6 other currencies exchange rate

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Rupee is the worst performing Asian currency. Let's check out the exchange rates of 6 Asian currencies with respect to the US dollar

Indian Rupee is INR 83.93/ 1 US $

Japanese Yen exchange rate is

145.8050 JPY/ 1 US $

Owing to the political turmoil in the country, taka might fall further.

1 USD = 116.22 BDT is the current exchange rate

The exchange rate of the Chinese Yuan is currently placed at 7.16945 CNY/ 1 USD

It is one of the best performing Asian currencies. The exchange rate stands at 1 Omani rial = 2.60 USD

Currency of Bahrain stands strong with an exhange rate of 1 BHD = 2.65 USD