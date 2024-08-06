عربي


8/6/2024 5:00:27 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Rupee is the worst performing Asian currency. Let's check out the exchange rates of 6 Asian currencies with respect to the US dollar

THIS is WORST Asian currency; check 6 other currencies exchange rate

The Indian Rupee is the worst performing Asian currency. Let's check out the exchange rates of 6 Asian currencies with respect to the US dollar

Indian Rupee

Indian Rupee exchange rate is INR 83.93/ 1 US $

Japanese Yen

Japanese Yen exchange rate is
145.8050 JPY/ 1 US $

Bangladeshi Taka

Owing to the political turmoil in the country, taka might fall further.
1 USD = 116.22 BDT is the current exchange rate

Yuan

The exchange rate of the Chinese Yuan is currently placed at 7.16945 CNY/ 1 USD


It is one of the best performing Asian currencies. The exchange rate stands at 1 Omani rial = 2.60 USD


Currency of Bahrain stands strong with an exhange rate of 1 BHD = 2.65 USD

