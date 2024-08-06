EAM Jaishankar To Make Statement In Parliament On Bangladesh Situation
(MENAFN- Live Mint) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday briefed an all-party meeting in parliament about the ongoing Political crisis and violence in Bangladesh. He will also make a statement in the house on India's response to the Bangladesh situation.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote,“Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended.”
