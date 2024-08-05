Woman Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was injured in Russian strikes on Sadove village in the Kherson region.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy attacked the settlement today at about 2 a.m. An 85-year-old woman got to the hospital on her own. She sustained a mine blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her arm. Her condition is light," the statement said.
Read also:
Russian combat drone
hits private house in Chernihiv region
As noted, the victim was provided with the necessary medical care. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.
As reported, yesterday, August 4, the Russian military struck 12 settlements in the Kherson region, leaving four people injured.
MENAFN05082024000193011044ID1108519599
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.