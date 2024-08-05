BIER Member Spotlight: Miguel Santana
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Originally published on Beverage industry Environmental Roundtable
Name: Miguel Santana | Sustainability Manager
Company: Bacardi
Connect with Miguel on LinkedIn
Welcome to our series aimed at spotlighting BIER projects. As part of our Member and Stakeholder spotlight series, which features the individual leaders within BIER member companies and stakeholder organizations, our project spotlight series highlights BIER member companies and stakeholder organizations involved in the innovative Charco Bendito project .
Learn how these practitioners and their companies have collaborated to develop and implement this innovative, first-of-its-kind, basin-level watershed initiative addressing three main goals: water accessibility, quality, and availability.
Continue reading here
MENAFN05082024007202015466ID1108518845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.