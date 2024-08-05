Ukraine Has Received F-16 With Latest Avionics And Radars For Missile Guidance - MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received the first batch of F-16 aircraft. It is expected that the transfer of these aircraft will be an incentive for the countries of the respective coalition - the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Norway - to deliver them as soon as possible.

This was stated by MP, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Head of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the PA Yehor Chernev, Ukrinform reports citing the press service of the Verkhovna Rada .

"Ukraine has received the first batch of F-1 aircraft. Next, we expect other aircraft from the countries of the respective coalition - the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Norway," he said.

According to Chernev, active work is underway to ensure that other countries, including the United States, join the coalition.

"This way, we will be able to get the necessary minimum of aircraft to cover our skies and repel the occupiers' attacks with missiles, drones and aircraft. The delivery of the first F-16s should be an incentive for our other partners," the politician said.

Chernev said that there is a consensus among the allies that it is necessary to look for new opportunities to increase the combat aircraft fleet and strengthen Ukraine.

"We have received a modern modification of the F-16 with the latest avionics, radars for targeting missiles, etc. We are also working on all possible options so that we can equip these aircraft with long-range weapons manufactured in Europe and the United States. The process is ongoing, and I hope that we will see such missiles in Ukraine," the MP stressed.

He added that training of Ukrainian pilots for F-16s and technical staff to maintain these aircraft on the ground remains an important issue.

"Currently, there are not many bases in the world for this, so we are looking for opportunities in different countries to increase the number of our specialists," the MP concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform , on 4 August, during the celebrations for the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented F-16 fighters in the Ukrainian sky, emphasising the beginning of a new stage in the development of the Air Force.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky,/Telegram