(MENAFN) The Foreign of Senegal has issued a strong condemnation of the Ukrainian embassy’s endorsement of a recent attack in Mali, which targeted forces and Russian military contractors. This condemnation reflects Senegal’s concern over what it views as an attempt by Ukraine to destabilize Mali, described by the ministry as a “brotherly” nation.



The attack occurred in late July when Tuareg insurgents assaulted a convoy near Mali’s border with Algeria. The convoy included Malian and personnel from the Wagner private military company, resulting in significant casualties. In a recent interview, Andrey Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency, claimed that Ukrainian agents had provided critical support to the insurgents, aiding in the planning of the attack. Yusov did not specify if Ukrainian personnel were directly involved but suggested that more similar actions might follow.



The Ukrainian embassy in Dakar had posted Yusov’s interview on its Facebook page, accompanied by a statement from Ambassador Yuri Pivovarov, who asserted that “there will certainly be other results” and implied that the pursuit of war criminals and terrorists would continue. The embassy has since removed the video.



Senegal’s Foreign Ministry has expressed its disapproval, stating that it “cannot accept” comments and actions that appear to justify terrorism, particularly when such actions are aimed at destabilizing a nation like Mali. Senegal, which has maintained a stance of “constructive neutrality” in the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, has underscored its intolerance for media propaganda that seeks to influence its territory.



In response to the situation, Pivovarov was summoned to the Foreign Ministry for clarification. The ministry reminded him of the need for discretion, restraint, and adherence to diplomatic protocols, emphasizing that such matters should be handled with the utmost seriousness and respect for Senegal's position.

