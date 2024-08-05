Redhunt Labs Introduces 'Interactive Attack Surface Graph' For Security Teams Enhancing Precise Reachability Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Interactive Attack Surface Graph - RedHunt Labs' ASM Platform

RedHunt Labs' enhances its Attack Surface Management with Interactive Attack Surface Graph, offering deeper insights and more precise reachability analysis.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RedHunt Labs is proud to announce the release of its cutting-edge Interactive Attack Surface Graph with Reachability Analysis, a feature, assured to revolutionize how organizations manage and interact with their attack surface data. With this we not only elevate the overall capabilities of our 360° ASM but also provide an unparalleled approach to understanding and managing security data.The security landscape is rapidly evolving, and the ability to effectively manage and analyze attack surface data is crucial. RedHunt Labs addresses this in our latest release with, "Interactive Attack Surface Graph with Reachability Analysis," which marks a significant advancement in this domain. Gone are the days of laboriously sifting through endless tables of data. The Interactive Attack Surface Graph enables security professionals to convert raw data into actionable intelligence with just a few clicks.Let's look into some key benefits of our Interactive Attack Surface Graph:1. Intuitive Navigation: Bid adieu to cumbersome spreadsheets. This visual representation allows users to seamlessly explore complex datasets and understand asset interconnections. The graphical interface simplifies data exploration, leading to quicker and more informed decision-making.2. Quick Insights: Instantly identify patterns, anomalies, and connections that might be missed in traditional tabular views. This is essential for spotting data leaks, potential vulnerabilities, and other critical security issues that demand immediate attention.3. Enhanced Intelligence: The graph vividly illustrates the connections between various assets, demonstrating how an issue in one area can impact others. This interconnected view offers a holistic understanding of an organization's security posture, ensuring that no threat goes unnoticed.4. Efficient Problem Solving: The Interactive Attack Surface Graph streamlines users to trace root causes quickly. For instance, identifying a vulnerable port will reveal all connected assets at a glance, facilitating faster and more targeted resolution efforts.5. Observability and Reachability Analysis: Provides a detailed observability layer, enabling users to monitor and analyze the reachability of their assets. Understanding how different elements of the attack surface can be accessed and exploited is crucial for proactive security measures.6. Advanced Filtering Capabilities: With robust filtering options, prioritize pressing security concerns, precisely and effectively. This functionality uncovers associations and patterns, making it easier to comprehend the relationships and impacts of different assets and vulnerabilities.Our deep knowledge and experience in attack surface management ensure the feature adheres to the highest standards of functionality and reliability. Thus, offering the CISOs with the assurance that they are utilizing a world-class tool to safeguard their organization and making their lives much simpler with effective decision-making.Shubham Mittal, co-founder of RedHunt Labs, expressed strong enthusiasm for the new feature, stating,“This is set to transform the way CISOs and every security professionals managed their environments so far. By converting complex data into a clear, visual format, we empower organizations to effectively address their most critical security challenges, at ease!”To explore our all-new Interactive Attack Surface Graph in action and see how it can benefit your organization, book a personalised demo today!About RedHunt Labs:RedHunt Labs is a modern-age cybersecurity company that specialises in Attack Surface Management (ASM) and security consulting services. With its proprietary SaaS ASM platform , RedHunt Labs discovers a wide variety of untracked and exposed assets that helps SMEs and large enterprises strengthen their external cybersecurity posture and avoid security risks continuously.Interested how our ASM Platform platform can help protect your organization against emerging cyber threats? Request a free trial.For more information, visit

