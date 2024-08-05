Kaylia Nemour writes history for Algeria, achieving gold in Uneven Bars

(MENAFN) Kaylia Nemour of Algeria achieved a historic milestone on Sunday by winning the country’s first Olympic gold medal in gymnastics. She delivered a captivating routine in the uneven bars final, narrowly edging out China’s Qiu Qiyuan for the top spot. This victory marks a significant moment not only for Nemour but also for Algerian sports, showcasing her incredible talent and determination.



Sunisa Lee of the United States continued her remarkable Olympic journey by securing the bronze medal, which marks her third medal in Paris and her sixth overall in her Olympic career. This finish mirrors her performance in Tokyo three years ago, highlighting her consistency as one of the sport's top athletes.



Nemour, who was born in France and still trains there, made the decision to compete for Algeria following a dispute with the French gymnastics federation and her club, Avoine Beaumont. This change allowed her to embrace her father’s Algerian nationality and represent the country on the international stage. At just 17 years old, Nemour has established herself as a remarkable talent on the uneven bars, demonstrating a series of intricate hand maneuvers and releases that require both athleticism and technical skill.



To secure her gold medal, Nemour had to rely on her extensive training and talent to surpass Qiu, who also delivered an impressive performance. Qiu's routine was marked by exceptional form, with her legs perfectly aligned throughout and a handstand that resembled a ruler. After completing her set, Qiu embraced her coaches, and the crowd erupted in applause when her score of 15.5 was displayed. Ultimately, Nemour’s stunning performance and resilience earned her a place in history, bringing immense pride to Algeria and inspiring future generations of gymnasts.

MENAFN05082024000045015839ID1108517131