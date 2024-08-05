Reopen Diplomatic Mission In Kabul, Kabir Asks 8 Nations

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime for Affairs Maulvi Abdul Kabir has extended invitations to several European and other countries to reopen their missions in Afghanistan.

During a meeting in Doha on Sunday with diplomats and envoys from the UK, Canada, Italy, France, South Korea, Australia, Germany, and the US, Kabir discussed various aspects of mutual relations, security and humanitarian cooperation.

Ahmadullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, wrote on X that Kabir urged the diplomats to resume their activities in Kabul and manage their affairs concerning Afghanistan from the capital.

Currently, 17 countries maintain active diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, while Kabul has embassies in 38 countries.

sa