When 'Wolverine' Star Hugh Jackman Termed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Most Beautiful' During His India Visit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hugh Jackman are two celebrities who have recently received a lot of attention. Aishwarya made headlines when she ditched coming with the Bachchans at the Ambani wedding. People began to believe that her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan was strained. Hugh Jackman, on the other hand, will reprise his role as Wolverine in the MCU's Deadpool & Wolverine film, which also stars Ryan Reynolds. The fan base is overjoyed to see him play the clawed superhero after so many years.

In 2011, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's attractiveness captivated Hugh Jackman, who praised her while simultaneously admiring his wife. In his address, the X-Men star thanked Aish and stated that he was told he would be introduced by the world's most beautiful actress, and he assumed it would be his wife. Jackman stated that he is a highly intelligent man, and he claimed this since his wife is sitting in the front row.

Furthermore, the Deadpool and Wolverine star referred to Aishwarya as the most beautiful actress, joking that he is not as gorgeous as Deborra. Hugh also praised FICCI for inviting them to Mumbai, stating that it was his goal to visit the city.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Since the Ambani wedding, netizens have speculated on the possibility of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan splitting up. A few days earlier, Abhishek liked a divorce-related post, leading their admirers to believe that the marriage was going through a hard patch. However, these are only guesses at this juncture, as neither Aish nor Abhi have commented on the split rumors. Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan were recently sighted by paparazzi at Mumbai airport after returning from New York. The paparazzi photographed the mother-daughter combo in a good mood.