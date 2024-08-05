Azerbaijan Advocates Peaceful Resolution For Jammu & Kashmir
Azerbaijan advocates for a peaceful resolution to the Jammu and
Kashmir issue, in alignment with international law and established
norms, Azernews reports.
This position was highlighted on the official "X" account of the
Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan.
The statement from the embassy emphasized that Azerbaijan's
stance is grounded in a commitment to resolving the Jammu and
Kashmir dispute peacefully, adhering to international legal
principles, UN Security Council resolutions, and international
humanitarian law.
