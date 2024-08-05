عربي


Azerbaijan Advocates Peaceful Resolution For Jammu & Kashmir

8/5/2024 3:09:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan advocates for a peaceful resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue, in alignment with international law and established norms, Azernews reports.

This position was highlighted on the official "X" account of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan.

The statement from the embassy emphasized that Azerbaijan's stance is grounded in a commitment to resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute peacefully, adhering to international legal principles, UN Security Council resolutions, and international humanitarian law.

AzerNews

