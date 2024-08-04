Moments Like This Unite Ukraine - Olha Kharlan On Fencing Team's Victory In Paris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leader of the Ukrainian national fencing team, Olha Kharlan, dedicated the team's victory at the Olympic Games in Paris to all of Ukraine, while her teammate Olena Kravatska said that the medal won at such a time is the most valuable one.

The medalists told about this at a briefing at the Volia Space Ukrainian House at the Olympic Games in Paris, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I really wanted this medal. And when we did win, we realized how much these moments unite Ukraine. And I've seen a lot of videos, how many people are rooting for us, how happy you all were. And it's very nice, and in such a difficult time that our country is going through, because of the war, it was really a moment of joy," said Harlan.

Fencer Olhamakes history as Ukrainian athlete with most Olympic medals

The Ukrainian fencing favorite also said she still can't get used to the idea that she has become the most decorated Olympic athlete in Ukraine, having won a total of six medals in three Olympic Games.

"I wanted the whole world to hear our national anthem, to stand up for it, to see our flag. And we dedicate this victory to our country, Ukraine. Thank you all very much!" she added.

Her teammate, Olena Kravatska of Odesa, said that the girls hardly slept after winning the final, and that their text messengers were bursting with greetings.

"I knew people would congratulate us, that people are very happy, because these are really important emotions for our country now. You feel that this is a completely different medal, that it is gold and the most precious one," Kravatska said.

According to her, she saw the condition in which Kharlan went out to fence. She was completely focused, and did not even hear the referee. Then it became clear to her that the Ukrainian team would definitely win.

"When Olha is in such a state, when she is as if immersed in herself, she knows what needs to be done, so you have to wait for everything to be fine," Kravavtska added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's women's saber fencing team won the Olympic gold for the second time in history, beating their rivals from the Republic of Korea (45:42).